She Babysat For A Friend’s Birthday, And It Made Her Other Friend Furiously Jealous

It’s pretty easy to give a mom you know a great birthday. If you’re wondering what bad could come from that, you’ll soon find out.

Read on to see how a kind gesture led to something ugly.

AITA for watching one friend’s kids but not another?

I have a friend I work with who was telling me a few weeks ago that she was kind of bummed that her birthday weekend plans had fallen through because her mother-in-law wasn’t able to watch her kids anymore.

So she changed that!

She has three kids, a 12 year old and 10 year old twins. I absolutely love this friend so I decided to offer to watch her kids for the day.

She was surprised I offered and kept saying it wasn’t necessary but I told her I wanted her to have a good birthday. The day was exhausting for me, but the kids had fun. We went to the zoo and had lunch and I delivered the kids back in one piece. It wasn’t something I would do all the time, but I was happy to lend a hand to a friend. My friend posted a picture of the three kids that I had sent her from the zoo and tagged me, thanking me for taking the kiddos for the day.

Here’s where it gets complicated.

Another friend of mine, let’s call her Kelsey saw I was tagged and called me and she was LIVID. Kelsey is a single mom to two young toddlers, 3 and 1.5 yo. She constantly asks me to watch her kids because I live near by. I always decline because to be honest, I’m not a big kid person. I do not like being around young kids because they are so loud and chaotic. I offered with my other friend because her kids were older, house trained, and I’ve met them before. They are quiet and polite. Plus I know this wouldn’t be a regular thing. It was just a one off because of a special occasion. Kelsey was so mad that I would watch another person kids but don’t help her out. I told her that it was different circumstances and that the kids were older and it was a one off. She asks me several times a month. Kelsey said it didn’t matter and I was a horrible friend and a major jerk.

This is what folks are saying.

That’s one way to put it!

I don’t get when people don’t understand this.

SO entitled. She’s a user, not a friend.

Because she’s a narcissist. That’s why.

It’s true. Not the same baggage.

Time to ditch her.

You don’t have to babysit if you don’t want to do it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.