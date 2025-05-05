She Complained That Her Sister Bought Too Many Bananas, But When Her Sister Started Buying Fewer Bananas, She Didn’t Like The Restriction Either

Some people don’t realise what they have until it’s gone.

What would you do if someone kept complaining about something you were generously sharing with them, something you paid for and intended to be kind with?

Would you ignore their comments?

Or would you cut back and let them see what it’s like without your generosity?

In today’s story, one sibling finds herself dealing with this very thing with her sister.

Here’s how it all played out.

Bananas I’ve started buying bananas for my job, we have two 15-minute breaks, and on my first one, I like to snack. My first time doing this, I bought 2 bunches of bananas and brought them home. I bought 2 because I knew my sister would also want bananas, but that seemed to be a mistake. The whole time we had these bananas, everyday, my sister would say “I think you bought too many bananas,” “this is a lot of bananas,” “I think you bought too many bananas.” Day in, and day out.

Frustrated, she came up with a rule.

I spend my hard-earned, factory money on my bananas, and she has the gall to tell me I bought too many? Ok. I’ve now been buying one bunch of bananas, as opposed to the oh so generous two. Now reader, there are 3 things you may not know. The rule to the bananas was, she could have them, as long as there were enough for me to have one for every day I worked.

Now, the sister has nothing to complain about.

I work 5 days a week. A bunch of bananas from my Kroger has only 6 bananas in it. No more is she basking in bananas whenever she may please, now she only gets 1 banana a week. She’s talked to me about how she gets stressed at the prospect of leaving me with no bananas, so she doesn’t know if she can have one. I now get to have my bananas, and no longer hear her complaining about “too many bananas,” like such a thing exists.

Yikes! She’s serious about her fruit.

She should just get her own bananas and not spend so much time worrying about such a trivial matter.

