She Couldn’t Eat The Food Her Date Prepared Because Of Her Allergy, But He Labeled Her As Difficult And Told Her To Get Over It

Understanding each other’s preferences is key in relationships, but what happens when a new partner not only neglects, but tramples all over your boundaries?

One woman thought her new boyfriend was understanding of her food intolerances, but one blow-up argument made her wonder if she had misjudged him completely.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not eating food made for me on a date because I’m picky? I (24F) am a single mum of an 8-year-old. My daughter has a condition called ARFID. It means she has a very restricted diet, and it is very much connected to her ASD. I don’t force her to eat certain things that are her “unsafe foods.” Since her diagnosis, I’ve been quite sure I might have it too, but I cook for us both and am self-sufficient, so it doesn’t bother me day to day enough to think about it.

She’s started dating again and has been quite clear about her expectations of a potential partner.

Anyway, about a month ago, I went on a date, to which we went out to dinner, and it was amazing. He was so open to meeting my daughter in the future and being a family man. I only do serious relationships, so yes, this is stuff that was discussed on the first date, lol.

But the second date didn’t go near as well.

The second date was a week ago. I went over to his place (not for anything weird, just to watch a movie). He then made dinner. Don’t get me wrong, it looked amazing, but I felt awful telling him I actually couldn’t eat it.

This time, though, it was different than just disliking the food.

Usually, if something is an unsafe food for me (such as melted cheese, vinegar), I’ll still choke it down to be polite and just vomit and cry later. But he had put my one hard no in there: mayo. I hate it, but more importantly, I’m actually just allergic to eggs. Pretty severely. He knew this, as I told him on the first date. He was cool with this on the date. Once he gave me the food, I apologized so much, but I couldn’t eat it.

He didn’t seem to take her allergy seriously at all.

He replied with, “Once we get you past this mayo thing, [my daughter’s name] can get over her crap too.” I was pretty mad about that comment and snapped back that I’m not eating his gross food and to not talk about my daughter like that.

He backtracked a bit, and she apologized for yelling.

He apologized instantly, saying that’s not what he meant and that it was a stupidly rude joke. I said I was sorry for calling his food gross; it actually looked really good. We ordered some Maccas, and I went home soon after. He seemed okay.

But the conversation was far from over.

About an hour later, I texted him that I had a lot of fun and was sorry about the situation. He said, “It’s fine, just didn’t have to be such a jerk about it.” I was confused; we went home happy. I apologized some more, and he brought back up me saying it was gross and refusing to eat it.

He just wouldn’t let it go.

He was completely ignoring the allergy part of it and saying, “You really need to get over this, Cass. It’s childish, and it’s not the way you raise a kid,” things like that. I know being picky is annoying, but I don’t feel like I did anything too wrong. AITA?

This dinner date didn’t turn out like she thought at all.

What did Reddit have to say?

It really didn’t take long for his true colors to shine through here.



When someone shows you who they really are, you have to pay attention.

A good boyfriend respects their partner’s boundaries.

This guy is pretty much a walking red flag.

The only thing left to digest here is whether they’re truly a good match.

