She Found Out She Was Pregnant After Her Sister-In-Law Announced Hers, But She Wasn’t Expecting Her To Be Upset About It

Wouldn’t it be fun to have a child around the same time as another couple in your family?

Then the cousins would be the same age and could grow up together.

That’s what the woman in today’s story thought, but her sister-in-law does not feel the same way.

Now they’re both pregnant, and her sister-in-law is upset.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for getting pregnant after my SIL For context my brother and his fiancé are expecting their first baby in June. They told everyone in December that they are expecting a baby. I was so excited to be an aunt, and my sister in law and I have had a close relationship. Since she met my brother, we would always talk about how our babies will be best friends and how fun it would be to have one at the same time.

Their plan is actually going to happen!

Well in January I found out my partner and I are expecting very unexpectedly but a blessing nonetheless. I was about 4 weeks when we found out and I’m due in August. I was really excited to tell my family and my SIL cause it’s what we always talked about! But I waited until the beginning of April to tell everyone because I didn’t want her to feel like I was jealous or taking the “spotlight” off of her so we waited a while.

Her SIL was not excited when she found out.

I’m now 5 months pregnant and everyone has known for about two weeks. But when I told my SIL it felt like I had just told her the worst news of her life. My partner and I told them first and gave them a “big cousin” onesie for their baby as our way of telling them. My SIL looked at my brother and her exact words were “well now our babies a nobody to this family”.

Her SIL was really mean about it.

I was in shock I said what?? Absolutely not and I explained that it was very unexpected and why we waited to announce but honestly I think she was choosing to not listen. She told me that all I ever wanna do is be exactly like her and copy her every move. She yelled at me for about 5 minutes about how I’m trying to steal this big moment in her life away from her and trying to make my child more important than hers which is not true at all! Hence why I waited to announce. She told me she would’ve much rather me never told them and just delivered the baby without them knowing and tell them when baby made the arrival.

Her brother backed her up.

This really made me sad so I just started crying. I was in shock and really hurt. I thought this would be a moment we could celebrate together and be happy. My brother looked at my SIL and asked why she was acting like that towards me. He told her a baby is blessing and the more the merrier. But she didn’t like that comment and said if he would rather support my pregnancy then hers then he can come live with us.

She tried to apologize.

I apologized for the way she was feeling and explained again that I really wasn’t trying to get pregnant it just happened. But she didn’t want to hear any of it. So I said bye to my brother and just left.

Her SIL is still upset.

It’s been two weeks now and she won’t answer my calls or texts or anyone’s in the family for that matter and she’s made my brother block me on everything. He’ll come over occasionally to see how we are and apologize. AITA for getting pregnant? Should’ve I took extra precautions to prevent this until they had their baby?

This is a crazy reaction especially considering how they had previously talked about having kids around the same time.

Both women are obviously dealing with extra hormones due to pregnancy, but that doesn’t excuse the SIL’s behavior.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her SIL just wants all the attention.

Her SIL sounds insecure.

She expected her SIL to be happy.

Her SIL is being irrational.

For the sake of the cousins, I hope her sister-in-law can get over this.

What a weird and selfish take.

