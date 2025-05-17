She Handed Off Her Pet Guinea Pig To A Friend For Just A Second, But In That Fateful Second, A Friendship Was Destroyed

Pets are cute, and wonderful, and also stinky and gross.

I tell my two cats that every day.

But it’s worth remembering, because not everyone realizes what they’re in for.

In today’s story, one unsuspecting friend doesn’t realize what she’s in for when she agrees to hold a guinea pig.

Now the friendship might be over. Let’s read all the details.

AITA For “Letting” My Guinea Pig Poop On My Friend? So, the other day, my friend was over hanging out. I was holding my guinea pig on a towel when I suddenly really had to use the bathroom.

The human won’t be the only one having that urge in this story.

But her cage is downstairs, and I wasn’t sure I could make it downstairs, put her away properly, and still avoid an accident. So, I asked if my friends could hold her just for a minute. My friend agreed, so I handed her my guinea pig and rushed to the bathroom.

Then came the “wheeking.”

When i came out my guinea pig was wheeking loudly, and my friend was holding her up awkwardly with one hand, while trying to wipe herself off with the other. Apparently my guinea pig had pooped on her. She handed her back to me and was really upset, saying I should have warned her that guinea pigs can just poop randomly.

She said she was sorry.

I apologized, but she left a few minutes later and has been pretty cold toward me ever since. I feel bad, but also… guinea pigs poop a lot? It’s kind of just what they do? I didn’t expect her to freak over some poo pellets that arent much bigger than half of your pinkey toe. and it’s not like I wanted her to get pooped on.

It wasn’t intentional, but her friend probably won’t ever hold a guinea pig again!

So, what says Reddit?

Well, there was one important point that needed to be clarified…

Once the point HAD been clarified, ideas shifted quickly.

Like, come on.

Practice safe Guinea Pig.



I feel like I need to go wash my hands.

