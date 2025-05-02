She Has The World’s Most Boring Mother-in-Law, And She’s Stuck At Their House For Weeks At A Time

Getting along with your partner’s parents isn’t necessarily essential for a good relationship.

But being on the same page about them definitely is.

Cause when that goes wrong,

BOY does it go wrong.

AITAH for wanting to limit future visits from future mother-in-law? So I’ll just be honest: my house is my safe space, my place of peace, where I go to recharge. I do enjoy occasional company but not for very long periods.

I absolutely get it.

I’m the same.

My fiancée’s mom lives 15 hours away and she’s 75 years old. She is in pretty good health and can still travel, but she is one of the most annoying people I have ever met in my life. She doesn’t have any hobbies, she has no sense of humor, she doesn’t drive, she doesn’t really even like to watch tv. She sits or lays around all day.

Sounds like someone who’s only bearable in small doses.

The first time she came to visit she stayed a few weeks, the second time was over two months, and she’s back currently for another month visit. For me- I have discovered- this is far too long. I totally lose my mind having her in my place of peace 24/7 with no end in sight. She isn’t happy no matter where she is, she talks badly about her son who she lives with, and I know she talks badly about us to him. She is just a miserable unhappy person and she has my mental health at an all time low.

My jaw dropped right to the floor even at “a few weeks.”

My God, it’s a visit, not a boarding school.

So AITAH for telling fiancée that future visits are limited to a week? It’s all I can take. I’m not saying she isn’t welcome but I need a limit. I can be very nice and kind and handle any awful comment she throws at me for a week. It’s doable. He thinks a week is not long enough and “not even worth a trip for that short amount of time.” He doesn’t even enjoy her visits, they don’t talk. He ignores her. I don’t know if I can marry him if we can’t come to an agreement on this. I appreciate opinions and anyone who has had this experience or similar.

I think you can probably anticipate where the comments will point on this one:

A week is NOT a short home visit.

Watch out for those flags.

He needs to handle her.

I have a pretty good relationship with my parents, and I’ve been frank with them that spending long periods together can stress me out.

That’s an entirely normal thing as an adult.

This arrangement sounds absolutely bonkers to me.

