She Keeps Getting Annoying Phone Calls From The Same Company, So She Threatens To Sue If They Don’t Stop

I was 15 and had a new number. I got this text from someone named Dan and they were wondering about a property somewhere the previous owner of the number had I assume. They gave the address and I didn’t recognize the number at all or the area code.

At first, I was polite to the person and informed them that who they were looking for no longer had the number. Seemed fine. Until I got another text. It was the same person looking for the previous owner about the same property. Again, I was nice but it kept happening. At some point I was a bit harsh and said the person died and not to text me. But they did. I think it happened about 8-10 times in total? I can’t be sure as I lost the phone, but after the last time they did it, I was fed up. My stepmom said something once about how the same person or company can’t contact you after a certain amount of times or it’s considered harassment and to get out of that, they’ll contact you from different numbers.

My young brain came up with an absolutely BRILLIANT idea (at the time). I went back to previous conversations and took screenshots off each time they contacted me and my responses. I pretended to be my father and told them something like: “Stop contacting my underage daughter or I will come after you and sue you for harassment.” With the evidence attached that they’d contacted me more than once, I’d asked them to stop and they continued. I wasn’t sure if I really could go after them for harassment or not but it was the only thing I could think of at the time. I ever got another text from them. I lost the number later, but still… It was nice.

