She Loved To Eat Chocolate Despite Her Lactose Intolerance, But Her Husband Is Drawing A Line On The Nighttime Gas

AITA for telling my wife to not eat chocolate before bed so I don’t have to smell her farts?

My wife is lactose intolerant. She is also a big chocolate lover. We had gotten a bunch of candy during Easter from relatives and that candy of course included chocolate. She has been eating a BUNCH of chocolate. Which is nice since she has definitely been a lot happier lately🤣 but one thing is that she’s also been having some serious gas at night.

I am somewhat of a germaphobe and hate the idea that farts are just fecal matter particles. I discussed this with her before and she agrees the idea of breathing that in is gross. But when we go to bed she is just ripping absolute *** and it’s unbearable. I feel like I’m sleeping next to a lawnmower that keeps failing to start but rather than smelling gas I’m smelling the saddening smells that come out of my poor wife.

I got fed up with it last night. I told her “you gotta stop eating chocolate.” I didn’t yell or say it rudely but instead, rather sternly. She was confused as I normally don’t speak to her in that tone. I tried telling her I just don’t like the smell and she thought I was trying to beat around the bush or something like I was calling her fat (which I wasn’t) Yada yada yada I ended up sleeping on the couch.

She was upset that I care about the smell at all since she’s my wife. But it’s still gross to me. We never fought but it seems there’s some tension between us now. Did I go about this poorly?

