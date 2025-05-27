She Named Her Daughter After Her Grandmother, But Her Sister Is Upset Because She Wanted To Name Her Hypothetical Future Daughter The Same Name

If you had a special bond with your grandmother, you might consider naming your daughter after her. Would you choose a different name if you knew your sister also wanted to name her daughter after your grandmother, or would you stick your original decision?

Read how one Redditor named their child after their grandmother only to be met with a combative sister’s argument that this right was stolen from her.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITA for naming my daughter after my late grandma when my sister wanted to as well? My sister (30F) and I (28F) are not very close, and we had a rough childhood together. From the age of 7 to 12, I lived with my grandma because my sister had ODD (oppositional defiant disorder) and a conduct disorder.

This resulted in a new living situation for the OP.

This made her violent, and she was regularly violent toward me to the point our parents decided to keep me safe while she was getting help it would be better for everyone if I lived with grandma. I bonded deeply with grandma in the years I lived with her, and I didn’t want to go home when I did.

And while her sister’s condition improved, their relationship plateaued.

But my sister was stable enough by then for me to live with her and my parents again. Our relationship never got better from that point. We learned to be civil, but there’s no love lost between us.

And then plummeted when their grandma’s inheritance was revealed.

There were some tensions when grandma died because she left me a few special treasures. My sister was hurt that she didn’t get them as the oldest. She did get her own inheritance, but she felt like I stole grandma from her in the years I lived with her. I told her if I stole grandma from her it was because she stole our parents from me. My sister said I should have been sent somewhere else — with someone who didn’t matter.

Contact was distant, to say the least…

It was drama, and I stepped back and didn’t engage afterward. I didn’t invite my sister to my wedding. But I still see her for certain holidays and gatherings with family.

This is when things get really crazy…

When I was pregnant with my daughter, I told the family my husband and I had decided to name her after grandma. My sister told me I couldn’t use grandma’s name because she wanted to use it for a future daughter. She told me I didn’t get to have the name, too. Someone else said that nobody could claim a name, and there was no reason we both couldn’t use it.

And drama has risen to all all-time high.

I had my daughter and I used the name. My sister is furious and she’s raising so many problems our parents are asking why I didn’t just find a different name and let her use it. They said after all she’s been through and the stuff with inheritance, I should be more understanding. It annoyed me. My husband couldn’t believe my parents would side with my sister on this. But it’s making me want to ask, as exhausting as this whole thing is, AITA?

Is the OP wrong for using her grandmother’s name after she was already favored? Let’s read the comments below and find out what Reddit thinks on the matter.

One Redditor noted kids, especially daughters, are no guarantee.

Another reader said “calling dibs” on names isn’t a thing anyone does.

A commenter wrote in saying the OP’s sister “needs therapy.”

And finally, one Redditor gave some solid wisdom.

No one gets to lay claim to their preferred baby names.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.