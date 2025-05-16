She Refused To Entertain Her Twin Sister’s Delusion About A Gym Crush, And Now She’s Being Called Cold For Not Playing Along

It’s one thing to support your sibling, but it’s another to feed into their fantasies.

What would you do if your sister insisted on analyzing every glance and gesture from a guy she’s never even spoken to?

Would you play along for her sake?

Or would you be honest and tell her how you feel about it?

In the following story, one twin sister finds herself facing this very decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for refusing to deal with my twin sister’s delusions? My twin (26F) has a gym crush she has never talked to. That’s fine. It started out healthy, she would say how she admired him for being able to lift heavy and run 5km before and after class, etc. But she started asking me to dissect his behavior when he does very uncomplimentary actions, like looking at her through the reflection of the mirrors and then looking at her when she was doing bicycle crunches, and when he was placing his weights back. We quarreled about it a few times.

Unfortunately, they do not see eye to eye.

The first time was when I said she might be having limerence. She kept insisting she wasn’t. She said I was unempathetic because I kept refusing to comment, because I don’t feel like there’s anything for me to comment about. She has never talked to the guy, doesn’t know his name or age. What am I supposed to say? The last straw for me was when she asked me if he was “more like you or me?” I wouldn’t ******* know? I told her, “Idk how deeply u want me to think about this because I have no idea. I’ve never talked to the man.” AITA?

Yikes! This whole situation sounds a little odd.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

