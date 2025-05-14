She Wanted To Go On A Trip With Her Sisters But Without Her Husband. Now Her Husband Started Resenting Her For Excluding Him.

Even the best-laid travel plans can unravel quickly when not everyone’s on the same page about the details.

When her father suggested a group trip for the family, her and her husband had very different opinions over who should be on the guest list.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not inviting my husband on a “family” trip? I have 4 sisters and 1 brother. My father won a trip to a Montana dude ranch at an auction … we all live in Texas. He said we all should go. Husband and I had dinner, just the three of us, when Dad told us about it.

Her husband didn’t seem interested in going, but she felt differently.

Husband immediately chimed in, “Oh, we can’t do that!” Dad looked a little surprised. Meanwhile, my eldest sister and her family are going. She sent a private text to us other sisters asking us to “PLEASE COME! We will make it a girls trip”… even though her hubby and adult son with fiancée are going.

So she moves forward with the plans.

Two sisters said, “I’m in!” Now I want to go, and have airplane points to fly. So I told my hubby I’m going, to which he gave a “hmmmm.” At Sunday lunch, my eldest sister brought it up—that it’s a “Girls Trip, with the addition of my husband, son and his male friend from Montana, and his fiancée will join the girls!”

Suddenly, her husband started feeling resentful about the trip.

So my nephew at the table questioned, “Uncle Frank, aren’t you coming? It will be fun!” Hubby said very curtly, “Well APPARENTLY it’s a ‘Girls Trip’ and I wasn’t invited!” and he elbowed me and has been giving me the silent treatment since.

She didn’t mean to exclude him, but she still envisioned something different for the trip.

Hubby goes on every trip my father pays for. I just want some sister time. Hubby and I went to California last fall for our 30-year anniversary. I’d really just like one trip with my sisters… AITA?

What was meant to be a fun getaway suddenly wasn’t so fun anymore.

