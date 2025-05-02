Wife Wants Kids But Her Hubby Is Still Waiting For His Business To Take Off, So She Tells Him To Get A Real Job So They Can Start A Family

After six years of marriage, she makes over $100K while her husband’s business isn’t pulling in much.

When he insists on having kids despite their financial struggles, she finally snaps and tells him to get a real job first.

Now, he’s staying in a hotel, and she’s questioning if she went too far.

You’re going to want all of the details on this one.

AITA For telling my husband he doesn’t make enough money for us to start a family. Me (26f) and my husband (33m) have been married for almost 6 years, and he really wants kids. We aren’t in a good enough financial position to have kids. We both work, and I make a lot more money than him. I make around $104,420 a year and he makes less than 12k. He’s starting a business (I say “starting” but he’s been doing that for 3 years) and that’s definitely not making enough money to compensate for all the money it’s costing us. Lately he’s been talking kids a lot more, saying it’s “now or never” and he’s getting older so soon we’ll run out of time. I get where he’s coming from, but kids are an expensive commitment that we can’t afford.

Kids are just walking dollar signs.

I tried explaining to him that I also want kids, but they just cost so much money. You have to buy toys, a crib, tons of clothes since they grow so fast, food, bottles, etc. Plus the cost of prenatal care. But he just doesn’t listen. It’s like trying to explain it to a child. We’ve had this conversation about 30 times and he just keeps repeating himself. Yesterday I finally snapped. I told him at dinner that maybe if he got a real job instead of waiting years for this business to start up that we’d be able to have kids, I work my butt off everyday to make sure he has a roof over his head and he doesn’t do s***. He got angry and stormed out of the house. He’s staying in a hotel (which he can’t afford) and I feel kinda bad.

Oof.

I would also like to point out that I didn’t marry a bum with no job. When we got married he was making more than me and he just quit his job to start his stupid business. And I know I’m calling it stupid now, but in the beginning I did really support him doing this, but it’s gone on too long. AITA?

Is she in the wrong for being so blunt? Reddit says nah.

This person says she’s just being realistic. And smart.

This person says she 100% should not bear his children.

And this person agrees…Hubby needs to buck up or, well, you know.

Looks like their “baby” might have to wait until the bank account catches up.

I’m not sure they’re going to make it that long.

