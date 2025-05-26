Daughter Was Going To Observe The Anniversary Of Her Mother’s Passing, But Then A Wedding Popped Up On The Same Date

When a loved one passes, the anniversary of their death can become very significant.

It’s strange, if you think about it. They aren’t any more gone on that day than all the ones around it.

And yet, it feels different. Sacred, in some mournful way.

And once it has reached that status in your heart, it can be hard to see it for anything else.

But the big question here is if it’s okay to also plan another celebration on the anniversary of a loved one’s death.

Let’s read on for the whole story.

AITA for being annoyed my cousin scheduled her wedding on the anniversary of my mom’s passing?

So my mom passed away two years ago and it’s still a really hard time for me. The date means a lot I usually spend it quietly with my dad and sister.

This seems insensitive.

A few days ago, my cousin sent out her wedding invites and it’s literally on the same day. It’s not even like there was limited availability she chose the date because it’s “cute and easy to remember.”

So, is anyone in the wrong here?

I didn’t say anything at first but when I brought it up gently to her she got defensive and said I was making her wedding about me and now my aunt’s calling me selfish and entitled.

I’m not even saying she should cancel it I just wish she’d acknowledged it or even talked to me before picking that day.

I can see why she’s upset, but did her cousin even realize what the date signified to her?

People from different experiences chimed in on Reddit:

This person wouldn’t have known to avoid the date.

If you needed to bring up how this made you feel, a third party was probably the one to confide in.

Many people were baffled.

Remember not everyone sees these things the same.

Perspective is important.



May we find a way to merge mourning and joy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.