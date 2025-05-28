She’s Ready To Follow Her Passion And Start Her Own Business, But Her Partner Says It’s Too Big Of A Risk

I don’t know anything about the business world, which is why I don’t generally go around starting businesses.

Those who do show some bravery, but also, frequently, foolishness.

So, where’s the line between shooting for the moon and staying grounded?

This couple is not on the same page when it comes to one woman’s dreams and her partner’s fear of failure.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not supporting my partner’s decision to quit their job and start a risky business? So, a bit of background first: my (28M) partner (27F) and I have been together for 5 years. We’ve always been pretty stable in terms of finances. We both have good jobs, and while we’re not rolling in cash, we’ve been comfortable. Recently, my partner has been talking about quitting her job as a marketing manager at a pretty big company to pursue a dream she’s had for years, starting her own business.

But there are risks ahead.

Now, I totally get that she’s passionate about this business idea. It’s something she’s been planning for a while, and she’s convinced it’s going to be successful. But here’s the catch: it’s extremely risky. She wants to go into a niche market that’s barely proven, and she plans to quit her steady job without any backup. She insists she’ll make it work, but I’ve seen too many people go down this route and fail. The business would require a lot of initial investment, and we’d have to rely on her savings and some loans. We’d also have to cut back on a lot of things to make it work, and I’m not comfortable with that.

He was honest, but it’s not going well.

I told her I don’t think it’s a good idea. I told her that I’m scared it’s too risky, especially since we have bills, responsibilities, and plans for the future. I’ve tried to explain that I can’t support her decision to quit her job without a concrete plan and some sort of safety net. She says I’m being unsupportive and just trying to play it safe because I don’t understand her passion. She’s also upset because I told her that if she goes through with it, I can’t financially support her in case things don’t work out.

And now, he doesn’t know what to do.

Now, I feel terrible because she’s been talking about this for so long, and I can see how much it means to her. But at the same time, I just can’t help but feel like it’s irresponsible, and I don’t want to put everything we’ve built together at risk. So, AITA for not supporting her decision to quit her job and start this risky business?

She has to be willing to admit how risky this is. If she’s really that confident, than she has nothing to worry about.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

“Plan for your dreams” doesn’t have the same ring, but…

You don’t have to go all in right from the jump.

You have to do your research.

Here’s hoping they can find a way to work it out.

