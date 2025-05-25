May 25, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Singer Asks Followers For Wildest “Girlfriend Police” Stories, But Never Expected The Responses

by Diana Logan

The old saying argues that the fury of a woman scorned is the most powerful ever known.

And so it should not be a surprise that when a singer asked for her social media followers to share the most unhinged things they’ve ever done when they suspected their significant others of straying, that the stories got a little wild.

Singer and TikToker Avery Anna (@avery.anna.music) had quite the comments section on her hand after she asked for the “craziest, FBI-girlfriend thing you’ve done.

There’s no way she was ever bored after hearing some of these stories!

A couple of these I didn’t even know were possible.

Check out the video:

There is no beating this comment.

This person did a whole investigation, and even a printing job.

When this woman found out her man was playing with her, she played him right back with a special game of Hangman.

There’s nothing like tracking a cheater down at his hunting grounds, even if it means finding a new job.

This woman called upon the network of girl’s girls to find out if her man was cheating by recruiting an acquaintance in his hotel to check out his room.

And as the other participants read some of the wilder stories, they thought perhaps they should be careful of exactly when they engaged with this content.

And of course, the classic: the worst thing you can do is remain in a toxic relationship.

Stay safe out there, ladies.

Know when to turn crazy.

