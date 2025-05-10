Single Woman Talks About The Awkward First Date When She Discovered That Her Date Slept In The Same Bedroom As His Roommate
by Matthew Gilligan
Thank goodness that there’s no written rule that people must go on second dates.
And this woman is thanking her lucky stars right now!
Her name is Tati and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the awkward first date she had with a man who had all kinds of red flags flapping all over the place.
Tati said it all started when she met a man at a club and told him that she’d meet him for dinner.
She said, “We finally get our table, and everything’s just feeling so good at this point, because we’re just going back and forth, just talking. We’re having great conversation. So then we order. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what to order. Do you know what enchiladas are?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, enchiladas are really good.’”
Tati continued, “We have a nice little dinner. We just get to know each other a little bit, right? Now, this is where it all takes a turn.”
She said she agreed to go back to his house to watch a movie. The man told her he had a roommate and they recently moved in, so things were disorganized.
But when Tati got to the man’s place, she realized that he and his roommate share a one-bedroom apartment and it looked like a dorm room set up.
She said, “This is a little weird. Having a roommate is one thing. But y’all have one room, and y’all have y’all’s beds in the same room?”
Tati said that she also learned the guy didn’t have a TV, even though he asked her to come over and watch a movie.
Tati had more to say about this weird fella and all I can say is that it wasn’t pretty!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@virgotati
Update on the first date after 3 years of not dating 😵💫 #fyp#firstdate#storytime#girlythings#chisme
Here’s how TikTok viewers reacted.
This individual chimed in.
Another person shared their thoughts.
And this individual spoke up.
News flash: there won’t be a second date!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · dating, first dates, red flags, relationships, tiktok, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.