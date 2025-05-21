Sister Agrees To Watch Cats While Living Rent-Free, But When She Ditches Her Duties For Time With Her Boyfriend, Her Sister Kicks Her Out Immediately

A woman welcomed her sister into her home for a month, offering a place to stay in exchange for pet-sitting her cats while she was away for work.

AITA for kicking my sister out of my house? About mid March my sister said she didn’t have anywhere to go as her lease was up and she couldn’t afford to keep living in the apartment she was in, and said she needed somewhere for a month to get enough money to save to get a new place. I conveniently thought I needed a pet sitter for a month because I was supposed to be out of town working, so I offered her to stay with me free, and in return she could watch my cats. She agreed and that was that.. so I thought. Come April I didn’t actually get the job I was going to be away for so I was home most of the month. About two weeks ago I got offered to work another job out of town for 3 days and asked her if she would be there to watch my cats for me for the weekend and she said yes.

Come Thursday before I leave on that Friday she goes out at night and doesn’t come back the next morning. I text her asking if she’s going to be back soon and she said no she’s out for the weekend. At this point I kind of lost it. She couldn’t just stay home for 3 days for me, after I let her live with me free for the entire month upon the original agreement of pet sitting in the first place. She was spending it with her boyfriend instead of doing me the one thing I asked for which sent me over the edge more, and on top of that she also has her own cat she was going to leave all that time alone. So it all blew up and I told her she has to move out that day, and get her things before I leave Friday.

She then had the audacity to say she needed to keep her cat there until the next day and I said not my problem since you can’t watch my cats. On top of the whole pet string issue she would daily make fun of my weight so I think this all just sent me over the edge. Am I the a******, or too harsh?

