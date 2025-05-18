Son Ditches Wife For A Boys’ Weekend, So His Mom Publicly Drags Him At The Bar

When you convince your wife to sell her business and become a full-time mom, you’d better back it up with a little support.

AITA for making a scene of my adult son and sticking my nose in his marriage I’m 60 and my daughter in law (32) and son(33) have 3 children aged 3 years 2 years and 4 months. He convinced her to be a stay at home mom and sell her business. He did this by telling her how good of a childhood he had and how happy my marriage was without telling her (which I today found out) that our arrangement was everything before 9am and After 5pm was split 50/50. Sunday was my day off and I was brought out twice a week.

On to the story- on my last visit I noticed my daughter in law was struggling mentally so I, my sister(55f) and her girlfriend (53) pulled our money together and paid for a spa weekend for them while we’d babysit the kids for her birthday last weekend.

I was preparing on Thursday evening for the kids to arrive when my dil rang me holding back tears saying they’d won’t be going because my sons friend came to town and he said he wanted to spend the weekend with his friends catching up. I pressed her a little and I’m talking a little about her situation, she came clean about him doing no chores, no date nights and her basically doing all of the child care because “that’s what stay at home moms do.” I was honestly disgusted. I convinced her to drop me off the kids and bring a friend to the spa I even dipped into my savings to give her €500 to buy herself something nice.

When she dropped me off the kids I begged her to tell me were son was after 5 minutes she told me the bar. She left for the spa while I left for the bar (she knew I was going there and knew my sister/my sister in law were taking care of the kids).

Here’s were I might be the a****** I when to the bar were he and his friends were, I sat down next to the group and asked my son “did i fail you as a mother or was it your father because we both thought your partner comes before your silly drunk friends?” Long story short I humiliated him and got myself banned from a bar.

My dil said she will taking the kids to her parents when she gets back tomorrow and my son is calling me an a****** for humiliating him/ sticking my nose in his marriage. Maybe I should have stayed out i don’t know.

