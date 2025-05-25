Student Forgoes Extra Seven-Day Break To Continue Standing Up For Their Beliefs, But That Means Returning To School

Sometimes, proving a point includes skipping breaks.

You know you’ve messed up when kids start going to school during their break just out of spite. Currently, mass protests against corruption are taking place in Serbia.

A canopy at an illegal train station collapsed and killed 16 people. Students have begun to voice their demands, seeking answers (I’m really shortening the story because if I start telling it fully, I won’t be able to stop). Universities started blocking operations until their demands are met, and toward the end of December, high schools slowly began joining the movement (here, high schools are directly below universities, unlike in America).

At first, only a few high schools joined, and even then, mostly just third- or fourth-year students. As December came to a close, our government came up with the “perfect” solution to prevent further blockades: they declared an emergency school break seven days before the regular winter break (without providing any reason), affecting both high schools and elementary schools — even though elementary schools weren’t participating in any blockades.

So, as high school students, we decided to go to school during the break out of spite, just to block it (a blockade basically means you hang out in school and do nothing).

Even though we weren’t doing anything, I never thought I’d willingly go to school during vacation just to prove a point.

