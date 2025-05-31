Student Struggles Through Chaotic English Class, And Then Leaves A Brutally Honest Review That Might Cost the Professor Her Job

When a college student took a required English class, they expected to read and write—not to be lectured about their upbringing or deal with unclear grading.

After a rocky semester filled with awkward discussions, unfair attendance penalties, and a last-minute essay mishap, the student submitted a harsh course review.

One friend cheered it on. Another said it went too far.

Check it out and see what you think.

AITA for leaving an honest review on my professor? At my college, every student has to pass a basic English class and I completed that class this spring semester. The professor had no ratemyprofessor page, and I assumed she was just new or something. The first few weeks of the semester were fine, then it went downhill fast. She assigned about 5 readings that we could choose from. She had us get in a circle and just said “Alright discuss the readings.” Everyone was silent. It was super awkward. She went on a long rant about how our parents and teachers failed us & that our parents were bad at parenting.

Excuse me?

I was pretty offended since my mom is not only awesome but also a reading teacher and she talks all the time about how she loves helping kids grow and learn. I got super sick at the end of the semester. I missed several days of class, only one of which she excused. I got a grade for attendance – a 60/100. I asked why she counted 5 absences against my grade when I had 3 “free” absences in the syllabus, so I should have an 80/100 + 10 points she gave for participation. She said that I missed 5 days, so 5 would count against me. This dropped my grade from a B to a C+.

Wow.

For my final essay I went to submit it and I realized I had forgotten to add my works cited. I added a few citations I had forgotten and by the time I went to submit, it was 12:10 and the assignment was locked. I emailed her a pdf and said that I understood I should have left time to revise, but it was a simple mistake and 10 minutes shouldn’t have an effect on it especially since I would rather turn in a completed essay 10 minutes late than an one missing 25/200 pts of work on time and get a C. If she doesn’t accept my late submissions I will fail the class entirely since the final essay is worth about 1/8th of the overall grade.

That’s HUGE.

My friend Bonnie said to leave a review on Rate my professor and fill out the course survey and if she ever applies for a promotion or anyone looks at her evaluations, they’ll take it seriously. I started to fill out the course survey and left this remark: “The learning environment made it difficult to motivate myself to even come to class because I was so tired of feeling talked down to and berated. She had expectations that her class came before anything else, and repeatedly said that this should be a priority, which is unfair considering this class is a requirement for everyone and most people only needed it for an English credit, not their major.”

Sounds marvelous so far.

It continued, “Along with the previous issues, she often complained that she isn’t valued enough because she’s only a part time professor and she has a hard time making money. Personally, I would like my professor to not use our class time as a therapy session and instead teach.” My other friend Josh said this is really harsh could negatively affect her job. If she ever saw it she could take serious offense and be upset. I might have been too harsh or rude, but I have never had such an unprofessional teacher in my life. AITA for leaving an honest review of my professor?

Between the scathing feedback and personal jabs, the review felt more like a revenge rant than constructive criticism.

The professor might not have been great—but was it fair to potentially tank her career over one rough semester?

Reddit couldn’t decide.

This person says everyone’s in the wrong.

This person says she might be a straight up a******.

And this person says the only way to vote “NTA” is if it’s over the review (fine), but everything else wasn’t great.

Brutal honesty or just plain brutal?

This “review” reads more like a vendetta than feedback.

