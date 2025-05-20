Teen Asks Visiting Family Not To Touch Her Stuff, But They Do It Anyway And Drama Explodes Over A Bracelet

She set one simple boundary before family arrived: stay out of her room.

But after a toddler, a missing bracelet, and a very rude sister-in-law, that line got completely crossed—and now the whole house is tense.

AITA for wanting my room and stuff to be left alone? I (17F) live with my parents, and recently my older brother came to visit with his girlfriend (both in their 30s) and their two year old daughter. Before they arrived, I made it very clear that I didn’t want anyone going into my room or touching my stuff. Some of it is really personal and sentimental to me. Over the past few days, I started noticing things in my room were moved.

Nothing huge at first, just little things not where I left them. But I’m very particular about my space, so I knew someone had been going in. Then, I realized a few things were actually missing. Yesterday, I saw my niece holding a bracelet that means a lot to me. It was handmade and given to me by a close friend who’s no longer with us. I asked her nicely to give it back, but she refused. When I tried to gently take it from her, she started crying.

That’s when my sister in law came in, called me dramatic, and literally called me a name for being upset “over a piece of string.” I told her it’s not just a bracelet, it has real meaning to me, and reminded her that I asked for my space to be respected. She rolled her eyes and said I need to grow up because “kids will be kids.”

Now the whole vibe in the house is weird, and I feel like everyone’s just brushing it off like I’m overreacting. I don’t think it’s that hard to respect someone’s room and stuff, but maybe I’m missing something?

