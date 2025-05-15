Teen Slows To A Crawl Half A Mile From A Stop Sign To Follow Dad’s Advice Exactly, And Ends Up Acing The Driving Test Because Of It

Rules are great, until you follow them a little too well.

What would you do if your parent gave you driving advice that made no real-world sense?

Would you argue that it wasn’t feasible?

Or would you try it to prove a point?

In the following story, one teen finds herself in this exact predicament.

Here’s what happened.

driving with my dad When I was 16, I drove with my dad to the driver’s test. I had practiced a lot with my mom, but she grew up in the city and was a much more aggressive driver than my dad. This was my first time driving with just him in the car, and he wanted to help me practice on the day of my actual test. Well, he gives me the usual “every car on the road wants to **** you” and defensive driving advice. He is very nitpicky about everything. At a stop sign, he berated me for stopping too abruptly. “You should never accelerate whenever a stop sign is in sight—take your foot off the gas as soon as you see a stop sign, no exceptions.” I kind of argued with him that sometimes that wouldn’t work—we live in a very flat state, and you can see stop signs from very far away sometimes. He got angry at me and told me he was just trying to help and that I should accept his advice, etc. I said fine.

Here’s where she turned it around on him.

I also knew the next stop sign on our drive was at the end of a six-mile flat road, which isn’t very busy. I planned my malicious compliance. As soon as I saw that stop sign (maybe half a mile out? idk I’m bad with distances), I took my foot off the gas. About 15 seconds in, we were going half the speed limit. Thirty seconds in, we come to a crawl.

At first, he was unsure what was going on.

I look away from the road and make eye contact with him for the last ten feet or so – he was confused at first but cracked a smile when he realized what I was doing. The car came to a full stop a good fifteen to twenty feet from the stop sign. “What should I do now?” I asked. He just laughed, called me a smart mouth, and was much more relaxed the rest of the day. I aced my test.

Hilarious!

What a great memory for both of them.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

Some people have to be in control.

It does sound like a good lesson.

Here’s someone who loves the story.

Yes, it does capture that!

The dad was just doing his job.

After all, who else is going to teach the kid such a valuable lesson?

