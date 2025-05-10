Teen Spoke Up About Wanting Stability, But Her Mother Accused Her Of Holding Back Her Happiness

Stability can feel like a luxury when life keeps shifting beneath your feet.

After losing her husband and dating a new man all in the same year, one teen’s mother soon announced the biggest change yet: Moving to a new house to start over.

The teen slowly realized her last year of high school was threatening to be more chaotic than she anticipated.

AITA for telling my mom that I don’t want to move out of my house during my last year of highschool I (17F) have lived at the same house for all my life.

In August of 2023, my stepdad passed away, and my mom (47F) was the one who came upon his body. Since then, my mother has struggled with PTSD.

Less than a year after his death, she started dating a new guy (42M), and he basically started moving in with us without me being even told what was going on.

Three months after they started dating, he began telling my mom that the spirit of my stepdad is haunting her.

Now, my mom is trying to find a new place to live after less than a year. Her plan is to sell our house, buy another one in the same area, sell that after I graduate, and then move to a much more expensive state.

I told her I wasn’t comfortable with that because I’ve lived here all my life, and I would just like some normalcy in my final year of high school next year.

I also told her that it would probably cost a lot of money given that our mortgage is about a fourth of the price of mortgages in the surrounding area, and that would probably cost a lot of money, as well as her still having over $15,000 in credit card debt.

She began yelling at me, telling me that I didn’t want her to be happy and that she’s been sacrificing everything for people over the past 20 years. Now that she’s finally stopped, she’s still having to make sacrifices. AITA for telling her I don’t want to move?

This user gets major bad vibes from this new dude.

It’s clear the mother isn’t in the right headspace to be making these kinds of decisions.

Everyone needs to take several steps back here.

Unfortunately, being a teen means she’s at the mercy of her mother’s decisions here.

This teen may be the only sane one in the bunch.

