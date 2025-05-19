Teen Told His Friends How Strict His Mom Is, And Now She’s Giving Him The Silent Treatment

It started with overhearing his mom bad-mouthing him behind his back.

He already did loads of unpaid work around the house, barely received pocket money, and was used to being called “greedy” when he asked for more.

But when he finally stood up for himself, her reaction was explosive—literally.

AITA for telling my friends how strict my mom is? I (17m) was playing games on my computer with my friends, just having a good time. Then I overheard a conversation between my mom and dad, where she was shaming me for “not working enough”, and that i needed to do more around the house. For context, i do work that other kids get payed huge amounts for, for free, every single day, and i have been for a long time.

So what’s the problem?

I had never gotten any sort of pocket money until i turned 16, when i started to go broke, and only then would i get a few 10 dollar bills. I would not get these very often, but when we talk about it, she calls me greedy and ungrateful. Now, this last incident was different, because she had no reason to be mad, at all. She just decided to talk badly about me, for the fun of it. Since i soon turn 18, i figured enough is enough. So, i told her that if she keeps going with all of that complaining, i would stop helping her fully.

Got that?

Then she snapped. She went and got scissors, and cut all my cables, after she had turned of the brakers for my room, and made my power supply explode (not like kaboom, but yk). The next day i told my friends about it, and apparently, one of them had told their parents about it, which then they told back to my mom. And now, she hasn’t talked to me since then (2 days). So, AITA?

If she didn’t want people to hear about her parenting, maybe she shouldn’t have given them something to talk about.

They definitely need a serious chat.

