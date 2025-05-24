Teenage Boy Inherited A House When His Mom Passed, But Now His Stepmom Is Threatening To Kick Him Out Of His Own House

It’s such a sad thing when a child loses a parent, but that’s the situation the young man in today’s story finds himself in.

His mom died nine years ago, and now he lives in the house that he inherited when she died.

The problem is that he doesn’t live there alone, and his evil stepmother is doing the opposite of making his house feel like a home.

Let’s see what’s going on.

Aitah for telling dad’s wife that it is my house where he lives and she can’t order me around I lost my mother when I was 10. I am 19 m and I am student of finance major in my cit’s best college. My maternal grand parents owned the house, where my parents lived. And later passed it to my mother. When my mom was in her final months, she transferred the house to my name. With clause giving permission for dad to live in it till I am 22.

His dad was on board with his mom’s decision.

My dad fully supported the decision and he already owned his own house. Things changed my dad lost a lot during COVID and had to sell his house back then. I had funds and trust left by mom to cover for me. Even though he got back on his feet, he saved enough for downpayment for a house and rent income covers the mortgage of that house.

There are now four people living in this house.

My dad married his girlfriend Ella last year. My house is big enough to house her and her annoying daughter 16 f stella who wanted a sibling relationship with me. But I have zero interest. I am cordial and that is what they gonna get from me. I have my cousin sisters from my aunts who are like real sisters to me.

He doesn’t get along too well with his dad’s wife.

Father’s wife have a problem that I don’t call her by mom and don’t treat her daughter as sister. I don’t follow her chores schedule. I have househelp for my chores, who does my laundry and cook for me and i do remaining ones. When my dad was at work, she said this disrespectful attitude won’t work here and she will ask dad to make me leave and live somewhere else.

He made it clear that it’s his house.

I laughed at her audacity and told her that I own this house and if i want, I can throw her and her daughter out of my house in streets. I told her she doesn’t get me to order me around as she is no one to me and I tolerate her and her daughter because for my father’s happiness. So she can shove this attitude somewhere else. I told her if she keeps this behavior, she will be forced to pay rent here.

She was shocked and left crying.

He talked to his dad about this situation later.

Later my dad confronted me and said I didn’t need to throw this to her. I love my father. He has raised me well and has been always here for me. I told him he should clear things to his wife and tell her to cool down her expectations from me. She isn’t my mother and he daughter will never be my sister. At 19 I have my own circle and I just want to stay cordial. But not involved with them.

His stepmom’s expectations that he’ll think of her as his mom and her daughter as his sister are pretty wild.

She needs to back off.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He should be upset with his dad.

Did she knew he owned the house?

This is a good point

I’d like to see her reaction if he actually gave his stepmom a chore list!

This person feels bad for his stepsister.

They really need to move out of his house.

If this is the way they’re going to treat him, anyway.

