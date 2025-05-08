Teenage Girl Wanted To Hang Out With Her Friends, But Her Dad Told Her She Should Babysit Her Older Autistic Sister

Everyone deserves the chance to have fun and be independent.

This teenage girl wanted to spend time with her friends after a theater group event, but her sister, who has severe autism, chose to go home instead.

Now, their father is upset and blaming the younger sister.

AITA for refusing to babysit my older sister I (15F) and my sister (19F) are both in the same theatre group for fun. My sister has severe autism, and sometimes, she needs to be kept an eye on.

Today, I wanted to hang out with some friends after. She was invited to come, but refused and went home. A while later, I received an angry phone call from our “father” (50M) because I wasn’t babysitting her and, instead, was hanging out with friends.

He gave out for about 10 minutes, and then sent me to my room. I asked my sister, and she said she didn’t care and just wanted to go home. Then, my dad said, “I don’t care about what she thinks. It’s what I think about it.” Which made no sense to me. So, AITA?

Looking after family is important, but so is being allowed to live your own life.

