Teenager Wants Payback From Her Parents Because She Spent Her Cancer Money On Groceries For Her Sister, But The Parents Say Tough Luck

The lives of parents and teenagers are fraught with landmines.

But in this story, a story of cancer, vouchers, and childcare is even more complex than usual.

Let’s tiptoe into this one.

AITA for asking for $200 because my parents spent $750 of my gift card I (17F) received $750 worth of gift cards to this store (sells groceries, clothes etc). I was gifted this from a cancer charity after I was diagnosed at 16 last year. For context, I currently live with my parents and sister. A few weeks ago, my parents flew to another city to see my older siblings. (I found out the day before they left that they were leaving and they didn’t know how long they’d be.)

Impromptu trip: fun or irresponsible?

During this time, I looked after my sister, as she’s autistic. I spent around $200 of my own money on groceries as we were waiting for 1 of the vouchers ($200) to come in. It ended up getting delayed and only came once my parents were back. My dad ended up using the voucher for groceries.

Hmm, maybe a little of both.

After this, I asked him if he could transfer me $200, as that’s roughly what I spent on groceries when they were away. He said no, and that I’m just trying to get money from him even after my sister confirmed that I did spend around $200 of my own money on groceries for her and me.

OK, dad calls her a liar. Can she prove him wrong?

He didn’t believe her and said he will transfer $100 max unless I can show receipts. The issue is like a week after they came back, I had to go up to a bigger city for treatment and my dad emptied my sister’s backpack, which should’ve had the receipts.

The proof was in the pudding but the pudding’s gone.

I guess I feel pretty disappointed, as I’m trying really hard to save up for a car or motorbike or even an electric bike to get around. (I used to ride my normal bike to school or walk but it’s gotten pretty hard to do that since chemo). Maybe AITA though cause I haven’t paid for my own groceries or rent since I got sick? (I don’t eat much, only 1 meal once every 2 days).

Uh, eat more, girl? But also… at 17 does she need this money?

I really want to get a part time job to save, but I’m not medically cleared. I guess I was planning to possibly sell the vouchers or something, as I really do just want some transportation. Am I just being selfish? And were the vouchers for my parents to spend cause they provide groceries? I would love any outside perspectives especially from parents. regardless if they’re negative or positive.

Sounds like a conundrum.

What do the comments say?

