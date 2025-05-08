May 8, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 839

by Ashley Dreiling

20 IMAGES

Friday!
It’s time for Phil to go grocery shopping
Super smooth wheel gymnastics
Never change, Dairy Queen!
Rock clearing using explosives
Eruption on Mount Etna gives the illusion of a Phoenix in the sky
Shredders gotta shred
Tulips from Amsterdam
Soothing strawberry gelato process
You must stop what you’re doing and look at this furry potato
Honey leaking from an electrical outlet due to a beehive inside the wall
How low can you fly?
Free time
Feed each other with a rotating fan and a spoon
After 98 hours spent drawing an Audi RS6 with ballpoint pens
When molten metal meets water beads
Life can be pretty good
Baby’s first experience at a Hibachi
Watch your back…
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Wikipedia of the Unknown
Is JOMO Travel The Secret To An Amazing Vacation?
10 Things People Regret Missing Out on Before Marriage
This Device Translates Thoughts into Real-Time Speech
‘Like sleeping in dirty clothes’: how often should you wash your linens?
97-year-old Galápagos tortoise becomes first-time mom
What Makes Modern Measles Outbreaks Different
I Tested Five Egg Replacements for Cake, and There Was a Clear Winner
A star factory at the heart of our galaxy is mysterious and important
These People Are No Longer Bound By Their NDA, And They Have Stories To Tell

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

