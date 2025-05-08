Their Dad Was Going To Do Things That Would Make Him Stand Out At A Friend’s Funeral, So They Told Him It Would Be Incredibly Rude And Embarrassing For All Of Them

People deal with grief differently.

If you had a parent who planned to try to stand out at a friend’s funeral, would you leave them alone to do what they want, or would you call the parent out on being disrespectful?

This person explains how their dad was devastated that a family friend had just died, but the dad had plans for the funeral that their child didn’t like.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my dad to try and act a little put together at our family friends funeral? A family friend of ours died. My dad is obviously very devastated for a valid reason. However, we were browsing for clothes to wear that were funeral appropriate. My dad wanted to wear these crazy clothes that made him stand out from everyone.

I told him no, and to let her husband stand out since he just lost the love of his life. My dad threw a fit and said, “Whatever!” And chose a plain black shirt instead.

Now, he’s trying to dye his hair her favorite color. He also says that when we get to the funeral, he will be sobbing. I told him firstly, it’s rude to try and pop out at a person’s funeral. And secondly, “Please try to stay put together. I don’t want you to embarrass yourself and overstep her husband.”

He got furious at me. He said he will dress all “plain.” But he will still sob. I don’t know. I’m confused.

At a funeral, you can’t always control your emotions, but you can control what you wear.

People cope with pain and grief in different ways.

