Their Dad Went To The Hospital And Is Now Fine, But Insists They Stay Home Instead Of Going On A 7-Week Trip They Paid $3,000 For

by Ben Auxier

A couple of months back, I was admitted to the hospital with a very high heart rate and shortness of breath.

It was scary – to say the least.

So scary in fact that even after everything was ok, I still felt shaken up, which is why I understand both sides of this story.

Check it out.

AITAH For NOT cancelling my 7 week backpack trip I paid 3k for to be at home during my father’s medical issue?

It all started on a trip.

Just started my backpacking trip typing this from Rome, my dad in the last couple days had a 125 resting bpm while we were in Italy together.

He is currently at the hospital, I am flying home with him in 2 days because he wants emotional support but I also want to come back to Europe to continue my travels because he is stable and doing okay now (he did not have a heart attack).

But now, the trip is over.

However, he is saying I can’t go back and I need to be here to help him with his work and In case something happens.

I don’t want to forfeit my entire trip for this and given that he is stable and okay I don’t think it’s necessary for me to do that… AITAH??

What’s it all worth right now?

I currently work for him at his company and he wants to take a step back to retire and i will definitely hinder that opportunity if I chose to stay, been in a bad place mentally lately and truly think this trip is beneficial for my well being and experiencing new things.

Going back to a desk job because of this and losing the money does not sound appealing

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

Sounds like you’re pretty poor company.

Just humor him, maybe.

Oof…

Looks like this is what this is for:

Don’t do something you’ll regret.

Either way.

