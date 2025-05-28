Their Father Never Paid Child Support Their Whole Life, So This Person Sued Him For A Large Sum And Won

The audacity of some fathers to run away from responsibility is too much.

This person explains that their father has never paid child support their whole life, so after their mom died, they sued him for a large sum of money.

Not everyone thinks this was a good idea.

AITA for suing my biological father for unpaid child support? I don’t have a relationship with my biological father. He left her when my mom got pregnant. He never acknowledged that he had a child, always saying she was lying. She did prove paternity in court and got an order for child support.

At the time at least, he had a job making well over 6 figures. It was handed to him by his parents, as well as rental properties. So the ordered amount was pretty high. He refused to pay it at all, and somehow got away with it.

My mother has died, and I’m her only child. He’s never had a relationship with me, and in this matter, I wanted justice for my mother. I couldn’t independently sue for that back child support, but I could essentially sue on behalf of her estate.

I won. And he owed me almost $350,000, plus my legal fees. He cried poor, but the judgment was paid almost immediately. So either he was not, or his parents bailed him out.

I’ve seen his wife’s social media, and she’s posting about “illegitimate children wanting a payday” and other tears. Some of my friends and family disagreed with what I did. They think that I shouldn’t have used the legal system to get money because it wasn’t technically mine. AITA?

This is what happens when you escape your responsibility as a parent.

