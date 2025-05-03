Best Friends Shared Everything, But One Of Them Thinks That The Other Is Copying Their Style And Things Are Getting Tense

Some friends seem joined at the hip.

But in this story, one BFF resents the other for being a little too hip.

Let’s dress this one down…

AITA My best friend thinks I’m copying her My best friend (29F) thinks I (28F) am copying her, but instead of telling me directly, she’s been talking to multiple mutual friends and even some of her personal friends about it. I only found out because a friend mentioned it to me.

Talking behind someone’s back is never cool, but what’s this friend’s real beef?

It started when she wore an outfit to dinner, and I complimented her, saying it looked great on her. A week later, I asked where she got it because I was considering wearing it to a concert we were attending as a group. In the end, I didn’t even wear that outfit—I chose something completely different. But she still told people that me wearing the “same exact outfit” is weird.

Yeah it’s kinda weird but also who cares?

Before the concert, she posted a group picture of all of us with her in that outfit, telling our friend she wanted everyone to know she “wore it first” even though I never wore it. We also share an Amazon account, so we can see each other’s purchases. I’ve been buying a lot of skirts lately because they’re trendy, and I’ve seen so many people wearing them.

Maybe these friends share a little too much. Will the BFF make this about her?

But now she thinks I’m copying her just because I started wearing skirts. She even told a friend that she stopped buying clothes on Amazon so I wouldn’t “copy” her anymore and switched to shopping at online boutiques since she knows I don’t shop there. Then, I found out she also told our friend that I started wearing jewelry because of her. She recently got a tennis bracelet and sent a picture in our group chat. I said it was cute and that she inspired me to want one too, but I never even bought one.

Yeah sounds like she has a toxic bestie. Is she going to copy this bad behavior too?

Later, I mentioned in the group chat that I wanted to start wearing jewelry again because I hadn’t in years and felt bare—especially since the rest of the girls in our group always accessorize. I even sent pictures of jewelry I liked, and none of it looked like hers. She responded saying she didn’t like any of the pieces I sent and that they weren’t cute. A little while later, I bought a $15 ring off Amazon for a group dinner because I thought it would make my fingers look less chubby. It wasn’t designer or brand name, just something simple.

Aw, pudgy fingers are cute! But I bet BFF didn’t think so…

Later, I found out she told our friend that she would never wear fake jewelry and that if I “couldn’t afford real jewelry, I shouldn’t be wearing any at all.” That comment really shocked and hurt me.

As it should! Snap back!

I don’t understand why she feels this way. I get that she has the right to her feelings, but if the roles were reversed, I wouldn’t care at all. If she wore something I wore a week later, I’d think it was cute and say, “Twinsies!” No one else in our friend group feels the way she does—everyone else loves to match and coordinate outfits. Am I actually copying her?

Classic self-doubt. But also, maybe this is kind of an imitation game.

It was never my intention, and I’ve never worn anything similar to her before, so I don’t get why she suddenly thinks this way. I feel really hurt and haven’t felt like talking to her or patching things up because she seems so set in her opinion. It just feels so childish, especially since we’re both almost 30. It’s like high school drama all over again.

Yeah this does sound very high school.

What do the comments think of this juvenile drama?

One person says maybe you don’t mean it like that, but…

Somebody else says, just untangle yourself!

Another person asks, is the friendship worth saving?

Another person suggests redefining BFF.

One user sees both sides… you can be a copycat but still NTA.

These BFFs were totally twinning… but one of them was the evil twin.

There always has to be one.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.