They Became Tired Of Managing Inherited Properties From Their Wealthy Parents, But When They Started Contemplating Selling, They Received Pushback From Their Tenants

Real estate can provide financial security, but it also requires time, energy, and sometimes, patience.

When one individual is left with a collection of rental properties and no desire to manage them, they’re tempted to sell, but face backlash from the existing tenants.

Is it okay to sell anyway?

Read on for the full story.

AITA For Selling My Parents Rental Properties? My parents made a good living for themselves. They made good investments, one of them being in real estate. They don’t live in the U.S. anymore and they left me part of their real estate portfolio.

But this heir isn’t sure they want to deal with the responsibilities any longer.

I’ve had them for about a year now and I just don’t think I want to deal with tenants and stuff like that. The property manager does most of it, but I really just don’t like bothering myself with all this.

So they begin to let the tenants know, but they’re pretty upset.

Some of them have lived in these properties for a while, so I’ve just wanted to sell them. I’ve been giving my notice one by one, which has resulted in them being really mad at me because they’re afraid their rent will increase.

Overall, they feel this is out of their hands and they aren’t intentionally hurting anyone.

I’m not evicting them though, so 🤷. I’ve been getting all kinds of backlash for what I want to do. AITA? I don’t think I’m wrong for doing something that will benefit ME.

At the end of the day, it depends how much this heir is willing to look past other people’s opinions of them.

What did Reddit think?

As long as they’re still honoring their parents’ wishes, then they’re not in the wrong.

This user wonders if selling is really the responsible thing to do.

This person should recognize their privilege in all of this.

Everyone in this situation appears to just be looking out for their best interests.

At the end of the day, the choice is theirs and theirs alone.

