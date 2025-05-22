College Students Found A Great Deal On Rent, But One Of Them Just Doesn’t Want To Share A Room

When you’re young and looking around for one of your first places, it can be easy to see a low price tag and just start justifying all the drawbacks.

But you gotta be careful with that – it can land you in trouble.

Check this story out.

AITA for refusing to share a rented room with my friend? For context: we’re both college students, and we recently decided to move out of our current places because our landlords raised the rent (plus, she had some personal issues with hers). We had always talked about finding a place together, but I was clear from the beginning that I wanted us to get separate bedrooms, even if that meant paying a bit more.

Unless you’re a couple, a child, or just have no other choice, a shared bedroom is generally the wrong way to go.

Recently, she found a nice double bedroom on Marketplace and has been pressuring me for a while to take it and share it with her. The thing is, we’ve already shared a room before, during a holiday, and it didn’t go great. She’s a very light sleeper and would wake me up multiple times saying I was disturbing her. I felt super uncomfortable about it because I don’t want to ruin someone’s sleep schedule or be woken up constantly either. I explained this to her, and she tried to reassure me saying she’d buy earplugs, and I could try to be more mindful. But I still wasn’t convinced. I can’t control how I move or breathe while I sleep, and she can’t really change how lightly she sleeps.

The price is right, but…

Yes, the price was a great deal, but I just didn’t think sharing a room was a good idea, for either of us. She’s now looking for a different roommate, but she seems kind of [angry] at me for not taking the room with her. I’m starting to wonder if I judged the situation too quickly or if I should’ve just said it differently. Thoughts?

Let’s see what the comments think:

There’s no way this works.

Seriously, NO way.

Like I said before:

Sounds like you two just aren’t the right fit for this move.

Not the end of the world.

