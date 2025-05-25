They Really Need To Use A Massage Device, But The Noise Is Bugging The Heck Out Of The Neighbors

Living with a chronic pain condition is a nightmare, and anyone dealing with that deserves some slack.

But what do you do when EVERYBODY ends up feeling the pain?

It’s a tough one, that’s for sure.

AITA for using a massage gun in my bedroom that shares a wall with my neighbor?

And no, this isn’t going somewhere spicy.

So I have pretty bad chronic pain that flares up unpredictably. When it hits, it’s debilitating — I literally can’t get out of bed. One of the few things that gives me any relief is using a massage gun, which I use for about 30 minutes at a time to loosen up the muscles enough to move or just not be in agony.

That sounds like a really rough thing to need to endure.

The problem is, the massage gun is kind of loud, especially on the highest setting (which is unfortunately the only one that helps). I use it in my bedroom that shares a wall with my neighbor, and I’ve even tried wrapping it in socks to dampen the sound. I’m also extremely conscious of the time I use it. If I wake up early, I literally writhe in pain, rot on my bed for multiple hours until it’s early afternoon and I can reasonably expect the neighbors to be awake.

Early AFTERNOON?

Like don’t get me wrong, I’m a night owl, but you really shouldn’t have to wait that long for the social contract to assume people are awake.

Despite that, my neighbor keeps sending me angry texts every time I use it. It’s not even daily — sometimes a couple times a week, sometimes less, sometimes more depending on how bad the pains get. I’ve tried to be as considerate as possible, but at the end of the day, I also need to be able to manage my condition and live in my own home.

Thin walls – the bane of renters everywhere.

I might be the [jerk] because the sound really is pretty loud, and I know that shared wall living comes with expectations of courtesy. I could be disturbing their peace and quiet, even if it’s unintentional and only occasionally. But I feel like I’m doing everything I can to minimize the impact. So, AITA for continuing to use my massage gun to manage my chronic pain, even though my neighbor keeps complaining?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

