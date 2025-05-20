May 20, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Delta Airlines Passenger Was Taking An Ordinary Flight, But They Soon Found Themselves Repairing The Plane

by Ben Auxier

A broken ceiling panel on a Delta flight

Thomas Witschy via Storyful / ABC 7 News Bay Area

Budget airline travel ain’t what it used to be.

Seems like more and more of the basic amenities are getting locked behind upgrades.

So how much do you need to pay to, say, not act as maintenance worker mid-flight?

That’s the question at the heart of an incident reported on by TikTok account @abc7newbayarea:

A broken ceiling panel on a Delta flight

Thomas Witschy via Storyful / ABC 7 News Bay Area

“Delta flight passengers forced to hold ceiling panel up” reads the caption.

A broken ceiling panel on a Delta flight

Thomas Witschy via Storyful / ABC 7 News Bay Area

The description elaborates: “Passengers aboard a Chicago-bound Delta Airlines flight were forced to hold up a ceiling panel after it partially collapsed on on April 14. Thomas Witschy, who captured this video, said he and two other passengers held it up from their seats until the crew ‘could get it scotch taped back into position.’ The flight returned to Atlanta for cabin maintenance.”

A broken ceiling panel on a Delta flight

Thomas Witschy via Storyful / ABC 7 News Bay Area

So even after all that, you can’t even land in Chicago?

Worst flight ever.

@abc7newsbayarea

The comments got right to work diagnosing the problem:

2025 04 28 15 32 04 Delta Airlines Passenger Was Taking An Ordinary Flight, But They Soon Found Themselves Repairing The Plane

Plant safety is so important.

2025 04 28 15 32 28 Delta Airlines Passenger Was Taking An Ordinary Flight, But They Soon Found Themselves Repairing The Plane

Don’t sleep on that compensation.

2025 04 28 15 32 42 Delta Airlines Passenger Was Taking An Ordinary Flight, But They Soon Found Themselves Repairing The Plane

Lesson learned!

2025 04 28 15 32 48 Delta Airlines Passenger Was Taking An Ordinary Flight, But They Soon Found Themselves Repairing The Plane

What most commenters are missing here, probably because they didn’t read the details, is that the flight had to return to its original airport, meaning none of these people got where they were going.

THAT is deserving of something beyond a complimentary drink, I’d say.

