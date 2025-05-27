‘They’re coming for your jobs.’ – Pizza Hut Employee Said The Company Is Now Using DoorDash And Uber Eats To Deliver Its Food

I don’t like the sound of this…

It’s one thing to place an order through DoorDash or Uber Eats, but it’s quite another to order directly from a restaurant and then have a third-party deliver your food without giving you a heads-up.

And that’s what’s happening at Pizza Hut these days, according to a worker named Neil, who talked about it in a viral TikTok video.

The text overlay to Neil’s video reads, “Pizza Hut just ended delivery drivers.”

He told viewers, “So I’m a delivery driver, part-time for Pizza Hut. And I was just notified today, February 28th, Friday, 2025, that delivery drivers will no longer be a part of Pizza Hut. They are going full-time with DoorDash, Uber Eats.”

He continued, “They did give me the option to keep my job in the kitchen, which is pretty cool. But, any delivery driver, you guys, they’re coming for your jobs.”

Neil added, “This is not to instill any type of fear, but, they told me I had a week to drive. And then I can go into the kitchen and work. Which I would get a little bit of a raise. I’m just, letting you guys know if you work for Pizza Hut and you haven’t heard of this yet, it may be coming to you. And it could be coming to other food restaurant businesses as well. May God bless you.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

Pizza Hut responded!

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

It looks like Pizza Hut is outsourcing some of its work…

