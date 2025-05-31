Chef Has Been At It A Long Time, And He’s Gotten Some Great Petty Revenge On Customers

When you work at a restaurant as a chef, you have to deal with all sorts of different customers.

This chef has years of experience and has some fun memories of how he dealt with some bad, and some just weird, customers.

Check out a few of his the stop stories showing just how petty this chef can be.

Examples of how I’ve gotten petty revenge as a chef. I’ll start by saying I take my career and food safety very seriously. Even if I was livid over a customer, I would never do anything gross, dirty, harmful, etc to their food, and I would shut down someone else trying to. I prefer my revenge to be petty, but noticed.

Working in a restaurant is demanding.

The restaurant I work in is located in an upscale area. As a result, our customer base is full of entitled, elitist, insufferable people most days. If you have a problem with your food, that’s fine. But if you’re a jerk or being petty, you’ll get served by chef petty. The king of petty. Here are some quick stories of things I’ve seen and done over the years. The crouton debacle. This pair of older women came in, were immediately rude to the hostess and server from what I was told, so the server came to give me a heads up that they seem like a problem. Sure enough, they each start with a caesar salad and send it right back. Their reason? Some of the croutons were big and some were small, and they’d like croutons that were all roughly the same size. Heard. I put the new salads in the window. One had equal sized very large croutons, one had equal sized very small croutons. Like smaller than a sugar cube. Apparently they learned not to be petty, because they shut up and ate them.

Hey, some people just love pickles.

In a pickle over pickles. We had a gentleman come in and order one of our burgers. He said extra extra extra pickles. We normally do 3, so each extra was 3 more, 12 total. When it went to his table he said he wanted more. I gave him 3 more. He sent it back. At this point, it was time to shut this down. I took off all the pickles, and scooped through the pickle bucket to find 20-25 of the smallest slices I could find. All about dime sized. Loaded his burger up and it didn’t come back. For reference, his original 12 pickle order was more than these 20-25 pickles.

I can’t imagine this person’s breath.

Could I get some more onions? This regular always comes in and orders her burger with an obnoxious amount of onions. Normally we do 2 rings, she always initially asks for about 30. No exaggeration. Then proceeds to send the server back 3-4 more times for a small plate of about 15 more. It’s disgusting. One day, we were busier than usual when she tried to pull this. Rather than have to keep stopping to accommodate her, I took the biggest red onion we had, pushed it through the slicer, didn’t separate the rings, and put the entire onion on her plate. The server laughed when they lady left, because she didn’t touch any of the onion. Apparently she took great joy in making the server run back and forth, and that was a buzzkill for her.

So many shrimp!

What am I supposed to do with this? We had a regular nightly customer place the same order for pickup 15 minutes before close every night for 4 months straight. We hated her, because she treated all staff she dealt with like trash, made ridiculous demands, then no matter what, would send it all back to be refired even though nothing was ever wrong with the order. One particular thing she’d do is order 6 shrimp pasta dishes, and request 3 additional portions of shrimp for each one. But she didn’t want the shrimp on top like it comes. She wanted it on the side.No big deal, other than how she wanted it. She didn’t want it all together. She didn’t even want the 4 total portions for each order together. Nope, she wanted each of the 4 portions for each of the 6 orders separately packaged. That takes a long time to do, way more than necessary, all because she gets off on being difficult. So, I wasn’t having it one night. We knew she was coming, so all total I knew I needed 288 shrimp. Which she got, individually packaged in 288 ramekins. She was mad. She said what am I supposed to do with this? GM said make sure they’re all there. So she proceeded to count 288 ramekins as I watched from the kitchen with a grin. After that, she had no problem allowing us to start packaging it the way it was made to be, and even started tipping. Then eventually stopped coming. Wins all the way around.

Wow, I can’t imagine having to work in a restaurant and deal with these types of people.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The amount of ranch some people want is unreasonable.

Me too, this chef does petty right.

Pile that tomato on!

Fake allergies are the worst.

This was too funny.

I would never get an attitude with someone preparing my food, that is just too much of a risk.

It is good to see that this chef might be petty, but at least he wasn’t gross.

