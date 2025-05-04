Couple Kept Arguing About When To Do Laundry, So The Wife Just Stopped Doing His Clothes Altogether

Taking care of the housework is always difficult, and when two people have different approaches, it is a recipe for conflict.

What would you do if your husband liked to let the dirty laundry pile up until there was a lot of it, then do it all, but you liked to keep up on it so clothes were always ready?

That is the situation the wife in this story was in, so she just stopped doing his laundry altogether and he only noticed when he didn’t have clean clothes one day.

AITAH for not laundering my husband’s clothes to prove the point that he needs to pull his weight in that department? So, some context. My husband and I have different levels of “this needs to be done now” for things like the dishes and laundry.

I wouldn’t say either person is wrong, just different.

He has no problem with seeing two hampers of laundry full. For me, I don’t understand why we even have hampers when we could just put clothes straight into the machine (the machines are in the bathroom off the master bedroom). When it’s full, dump in some soap and turn it on. Every once in a while, however, he’ll freak out abut the clutter around the house before guests come over and suddenly it’s an “all alarms” situation. So, about 4 weeks ago I DID started putting my clothes straight into the machine, my son’s straight into the machine, the towels and sheets straight into the machine. Basically, all the laundry that isn’t his alone. (I’m not going to make my son suffer just to prove a point.)

I guess he should keep track of his clothing.

Today he wanted to take our son on a bike ride and couldn’t find any clean gym shorts. At this point he saw that the hampers were both FILLED with his clothes only and accused me of doing it to make a point (see; I married a smart man). I asked him how often he thinks we should be doing laundry, and when was the last time he did laundry. Somehow he turned it into “you always think all laundry is an emergency, why are you always doing it so often?”

Yes, she did set him up, but he is also an adult and can do his own laundry.

I guess from his perspective, I set him up for failure. And it could have been worse than gym shorts on a Sunday (could have been a nice shirt on the day of a meeting). But from my perspective, I never have dirty laundry emergencies because I never have much dirty laundry. So, AITA?

All of this sounds very childish on both sides, they just need to have a conversation about it.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have any advice for them.

