Former Student Tried To Warn His Old Teacher Of A Skunk, But She Wouldn’t Listen. So He Just Shut Up And Let Nature Take Its Course.

Sometimes when you run into an old teacher, you find that they are nothing like they were in school because you’re now dealing with them as an adult.

Other times, however, they still act like they are in charge and can’t be bothered to deal with you.

That is what happened in this story, so this former student just stopped talking and let nature take its course.

Literally.

Check it out.

Won’t let me give you a warning? *Stinks* to be you This happened about a week and a half ago. I was taking a walk in a small park that has a wooded area in and a few walking trails, I decided I wanted to take the shortest path as it was getting late. About halfway through the path I saw a skunk in the middle of the path (and I am sure based on the title, most people already know where this is going). I turned around and decided it was not worth it to proceed further, and approximately halfway was enough.

Small world.

I exited the path the same way I entered and as I was entering I saw an old teacher of mine from High School, let’s call her Ms. Samantha (not her real name). Ms. Samantha was a teacher that went out of her way to nitpick everything I did in her class in high school (note it has been almost 12 years since I last saw her and 13 since I was in her class). Anyway with the backstory aside, I went up to greet her and said “Hello, Ms. Samantha have you been-“ “Hi, I’m trying to take my daily walk down shortest path, don’t bother me.” “I wouldn’t-“

Wow…Rude.

“You said Hello, this conversation is over until I get back from my walk, or you can walk with me and we can catch up. “I just want to warn-“ “This conversation is over for now, wait until I finish my walk and we can catch up.” At this point I think for a moment, I am not the type of person who would normally just let someone walk into a potential skunking, but she was just rude to me twice and did nitpick everything I did in high school. So I chose to say nothing and just took a seat at the bench nearby.

She sounds like she would be a terrible teacher.

“See, was that so hard? We don’t need to be a know it all, that was your issue back as a student.” And Ms. Samantha went down that path, as she did I whipped out my phone and texted my parents that I’d be heading back to my childhood home a bit late, will help them with the dog later, but “eat dinner without me, I’ll be here for a bit longer”. One thing to take into account is that the entrance and exit for the shortest path we have exit parallel to each other the entrance is on one side of the bench I sat at. The other side was the exit (in this case entrance behind, exit in front so family can wait on the bench and see their relatives exit). Normally I knew I’d see her on the way out if she’d complete the whole route, but in this case I had a feeling I’d smell her coming out first, knowing her attitude. Sadly, my instincts were spot on, as I am on my phone playing a few games, I heard Ms. Samantha’s voice vaguely in the background and my thought at the time was “oh no, she ran into the skunk here we go.” And I do not joke that just as I finished my thought I heard the sound of a Woman yell, maybe a scream I couldn’t really make that out 100%, but the wind was blowing my way so I was downwind of the path, the skunk and her. It wasn’t long before I could smell what happened.

That smell is repulsive.

Ms. Samantha did eventually come out from the path’s exit, and the smell she was omitting was awful, it reminded me a bit of raw horseradish getting peeled, as it was really eye watering. “UGH! Uh” she moaned. “I tried to warn you about that skunk” “I figured it out when I got sprayed, you knew I’d react like that didn’t you?”

This must have been so satisfying.

I shrugged, “I wagered a guess, ya. By the way mind taking a few steps downwind? So it is easier to talk?” After that she gave me her phone number and asked me to contact her when I planned to come back, she hoped it wouldn’t be when she was still reeking in skunk odor. As I said at the beginning of this tale it has been a week and a half, she still has some lingering skunk smell. I found out that up until that moment she was doing okay as well, but she also told me she got sprayed twice. When I asked her why she did not turn back after being sprayed the first time she told me if she already got sprayed and was going to smell like skunk anyway she wanted to complete her walk.

Wow, I’m surprised at her change in attitude.

A fun little anecdote is that after everything she admitted she was being petty and when I told her I still wanted to study the foreign language she taught and took some classes in college. She told me that if I ever wanted to practice to let her know and she’ll do it without the pettiness this time. To be honest I think the skunking humbled her quite a bit and hopefully she won’t be forced to deal with residual linger odor much longer, but anyway thanks for reading!

That is too funny.

At least she took it in stride and didn’t get upset about the situation.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Yes, it is truly humbling.

This commenter thinks it is a made up story.

This played out perfectly.

Both of them sound pretty odd.

Yes, hopefully she has truly changed.

I’m not sure that the story itself was true, but if so, it was pretty funny and a lesson well learned.

Sometimes it takes years for a teacher to learn her lesson.

