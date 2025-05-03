Home Depot Employee Said People Should Consider Working For The Company Because Of The Free Lunches
by Matthew Gilligan
Who doesn’t love a free lunch?!?!
This woman certainly does, and she took to TikTok to explain why she thinks getting a job at Home Depot is a good idea.
Her name is Ava and she filmed the video inside her car.
Ava showed viewers a tray of Mexican food and the text overlay on her video reads, “Pro brokie tip: work at Home Depot, they’ll make food at least three times a month.”
Ava wrote in the video’s caption, “And if you don’t have a lunch they always have ramen and chips in the cabinets.”
Take a look at the video.
@ava.dammeyer
And if you don’t have a lunch they always have ramen and chips in the cabinets #food #foodie#homedepot
This is what viewers had to say.
Free food is never a bad thing…
Especially when it’s yummy.
