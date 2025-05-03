May 3, 2025 at 2:48 am

Home Depot Employee Said People Should Consider Working For The Company Because Of The Free Lunches

by Matthew Gilligan

Who doesn’t love a free lunch?!?!

This woman certainly does, and she took to TikTok to explain why she thinks getting a job at Home Depot is a good idea.

Her name is Ava and she filmed the video inside her car.

Ava showed viewers a tray of Mexican food and the text overlay on her video reads, “Pro brokie tip: work at Home Depot, they’ll make food at least three times a month.”

Ava wrote in the video’s caption, “And if you don’t have a lunch they always have ramen and chips in the cabinets.”

Take a look at the video.

And if you don’t have a lunch they always have ramen and chips in the cabinets #food #foodie#homedepot

This is what viewers had to say.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this individual spoke up…

Free food is never a bad thing…

Especially when it’s yummy.

