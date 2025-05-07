Driver Parked His Smart Car In A Tight “Compact Cars Only” Spot, So Another Driver Of A Big Car Broke The Rule And Got What He Deserved

Parking rules exist for a reason.

But some people think they can get away with breaking the rules.

This man saw an open spot for compact cars, so he squeezed his Smart Car perfectly.

This left the car on his right with no extra space for the driver to get in.

Park a big car in a compact spot, eh? A few years ago, I was going to a work for a holiday party. This was at a pizza restaurant in a small strip mall. When I got there, the lot was packed. I didn’t want to use the valet.

This man found one spot left open.

There was one open spot: a spot in the “compact” section. It was bordered on each side by a large vehicle that came up to or over the line. I drove a Smart Car, one of the most compact vehicles you can get. So I thought, challenge accepted!

He parked in the compact space, ensuring his car perfectly fit.

I parked exactly in the middle of the compact spot. And could just barely squeeze out of the driver’s side door. I knew that the person to my right had no way of getting in the driver’s side door of their BMW. And there was another car parked too close on their passenger side. So they wouldn’t be able to slip in that way either. But that is not my problem.

The driver of the BMW was waiting for him.

After couple of hours of eating pizza and socializing, I went out to my car. The driver of the BMW was there waiting for me. “Oh good, you’re here,” he said. He didn’t seem mad. I guess he accepted that he broke the rules and I followed them.

He pulled out of his space, but another car parked in it.

He went back into the store he had been at to get his things or whatever. I pulled out my Smart car. Unfortunately for him, the second I pulled out, a Prius pulled in, blocking him in again. Sorry, pal, I guess you’ll be waiting a while longer!

Never underestimate a good driver with a compact car.

Follow the rules, people!

