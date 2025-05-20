Driver Was Challenged To Squeeze Into A Tight Parking Spot, So They Smushed In Even Though Another Driver Was Making It Extra Difficult

Some problems have easy solutions, but people insist on making them complicated.

This person was just trying to park their car like a normal person, but an old man decided to make the task a bit more challenging for them.

Challenge accepted!

Read the story below for all the details.

Very short parking lot encounter As I went to pull into a spot, an old man flung open the door of his low-end luxury Crossover. He climbed out into the space I was partway in. I’m not a monster. I gave him a moment to collect his whereabouts.

The old fellow signaled this person to pull in.

He notices I want to pull in and shuts his driver door. He could have walked 3 steps to the left and been completely safe and clear of me. Instead, he smushes himself against his car and motions me to pull in. This man was not slim and I drive a looooooong station wagon.

So, they parked accurately without hitting the old man’s belly.

Alright, challenge accepted, making this face: 😑 I swung into the spot and the man had to suck it in to keep me from grazing his paunch. His eyes got wide as I neared him. No contact. As I walked away, I looked back and saw my car was parked perfectly between the lines.

Sometimes, a good challenge brings out your hidden skills.

