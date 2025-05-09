Toyota Owner Isn’t Happy About How He Was Treated By The Car Salesman Who Helped Him Out

You really have to do your homework before you buy a new car…or else you might find yourself in a world of financial hurting!

A man named Jonathan took to TikTok to tell viewers how he’s not too happy with how he was treated when he bought a new Rav4 at a Toyota dealership in Florida.

Jonathan said he’d bought a car from this particular dealership before, so when he trade in his old car for a new one, he didn’t pay close attention to the paperwork.

He said, “I went in, did the trade in, told the guy, ‘You know what? I’m in your hands. You’ve proven to me and my family,’ because he’s also sold to my family, ‘that you are an honest salesman.’ We trust in you completely.’”

After the deal was done, Jonathan realized that the interest rate and the monthly payment on his new car were alarming.

He explained, “He sold this car to me, put 14% interest rate, and snuck in a couple of other things, him and the finance guy. So I’m paying $63,000 for this car, 72 months at about $800 a month, all thanks to the fine salesman and West Kendall Toyota Miami.”

Jonathan also realized that the dealership opened a new credit card in his name and placed a down payment of $1,500 on it.

He said, “In other words, they opened a credit card. They told me my signature’s on the paperwork. But I had no idea that I had an extra credit card that’s a Toyota down payment credit card that I’ve been needing to pay off and I haven’t paid off.”

Jonathan continued, “Be very careful with who you’re buying it, where you’re buying it. Even if they’re your friends, look over the contract to make sure that everything is 100% to your liking.”

He added that other people looked over the paperwork and said that the dealer acted legally, but he feels like he was deceived.

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

You gotta feel for this guy…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁