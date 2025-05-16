Woman Insulted A Guy For Walking Too Slowly, So This Man With A Bum Knee Walked At A Snail’s Pace To Drive Her Insane

When you are walking through a supermarket, sometimes you get caught behind someone who moves a little slow, which isn’t a big deal.

What would you do if you had a sore knee, so you walked slow, and the lady behind you was grumbling and criticizing you the whole time?

That’s what happened to the slow man in this story, so he moved as slow as he possibly could to maximize her frustration.

Check it out.

You think this is slow? Hmm I’ll show you slow. Ok so this one still makes me laugh every once in a while. A few years ago btw. Sometimes, after my shifts I walk down to a local grocery store to grab some snacks or lunches for the rest of the week. This particular day I had messed up my knee badly, mainly because I tripped on ice. I’m visibly in pain and visibly limping. I have one thing in mind, get in get out get the bus and play Halo till 3 am. That’s all I want.

Some people are always in a hurry.

Karen though? She wanted The Flash. Now here’s a note about me, not only am I big in height but also in size. It’s a bit of a sore spot because even though I learned to love myself, when it’s picked on by strangers it hurts me still. Fun fact: Trying to disregard what people think about you is hard. Anyways I’m limping in and going semi-slow, as I’m wearing boots, trudging through DEEP snow and carrying my heavy bag, this speed demon in a white BMW whips through the parking lot after being stuck behind the grocery store delivery truck, almost hitting me (I was close to other cars so she almost hit them too) and kicking up snow that barely missed me.

She sounds like a danger to everyone.

I let out a loud “WHAT THE HECK???” and then finish my lot walk and enter the store when this crazy lady had teleported into the store. Now she’s behind me and without knowing she was the driver I went to open this security gate thing to be polite. And then it begins. Me: *begins to hold open gate* Karen: UGHHHHH move it fatty! Christ so slow! Can you move any slower? *angry grumbles*. I was, of course, upset like what the heck lady. I saw my buddy and he was like “woah you ok?” I said I was fine and then moved on. I got my stuff, and began to walk out when the Universe gifted me some revenge.

I can just picture her frustration.

She was right behind me again. Now funny thing about this store, there is 3 doors in the lobby, the outside > inside door, then entrance with the gate and then the exit. Just like the entrance, the exit is a bit of a squeeze, HA. Slow eh? I’ll show you slow. “I had to my knee was killing me” *smirk*. Karen is going crazy. She can’t go around me, as they have cleaning carts for the night on the right, to the left side would mean squeeeeeeezing by me and she obviously wasn’t gonna do that, having to almost touch the fat guy? Ohhh no we can’t do that. Let alone just say “excuse me” no, too hard. She RAN to the entrance door, take it, it’s not a far walk out I was just taking my time. She whips the gate open, but due to security, the entrance door doesn’t open from the other side, only to enter. Is that a safety violation? Eh probably but watching speed demon try everything to get the door open was priceless. And then in the lobby I did it.

Just doing ask you asked.

I walked my speed before, which was a faster slow to her HORROR. She calls out “WHAT THE HECK” and I said “Well you asked me if I could go slower than slow. I was just filling your request”. Her face was priceless. Her comments and bullying did nothing to help her. She eventually just went around the other side because as I was leaving the lot, she pulled out fast, running a red and almost hitting another car. Now you’re probably thinking “what the heck was she buying” and idk. All I do know is it must’ve been candy because she was in this aisle with me (6ft apart before covid btw, guess my fat was infectious LOL). The only thing I’m surprised with is how her car is still intact as she drove faster than Lightning McQueen, in deep snow/ice.

She can’t be bothered with being polite.

Maybe next time just say “excuse me” I would’ve been happy to move out of the way no problem. Also side note: It was just us in the store. The store was EMPTY, so I knew it was her BMW. Also because in this plaza all other stores close around 9 and this was closer to 10.

Some people are just so impatient, I don’t understand why.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this story.

Driving in the snow can be a challenge.

This person has an interesting take.

This does seem crazy.

This is a great way to put it.

While frustrating, getting upset with slow moving people only serves to slow them down.

Why not try being kind and understand rather than pushy.

