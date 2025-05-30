Employee Was Disciplined For Underperforming For A Single Day, So They Decided To Only Do The Bare Minimum

Man, talk about punishing the wrong employee…

Punishing me for underperforming for 1 day in 2 years? No problem. “I work at a company where I handle mid to high level complaints to managers, PR and legal. My daily requirement is 40 cases handled per day. There are some of my team colleagues that struggle with this, but I don’t, and I don’t feel lazy to stop at 40, so I have handled 50-55 basically every day for the past two years.

There is no bonus (or even recognition) for this, I just did it because I felt a friendly obligation to the company. Complaints can be a 5 minute resolution, or a 2 hour zoom call with our New York lawyers, it’s a gamble really. Recently I had a day where I felt a bit sick and at the same time, had bad luck of getting only very hard cases that required more time, so I had 39 cases (one under the requirement). I thought nothing of it, as my weekly average way off the charts, 50+ as usual. The very next day I felt better and went back to my usual high numbers.

Come Monday, I had a “emergency 1-on-1” with my manager where I was informed that I had to attend a 3 day workshop/seminar on how to best meet requirements, because I “underperformed last week.” My jaw dropped, and I asked don’t they count the weekly, monthly, yearly numbers, to which I was told that the “daily requirement is 40, and this is standard practice, nothing we can do.” Basically it was a workshop for underperformers who had 20-30 out of 40 cases daily. It was nothing hard, but I did need to drive there for 3 days after work and listen to HR guys giving bad advice (as they never actually handled the cases in real life) and I had to talk about what will I do to improve my numbers and “reach the 40,” as they nonsense HR talk calls it. This made me lose hours and hours of my free time and I was livid. After it was over, I had a long think and I decided that I will do exactly that. I will “reach the 40” and that’s it.

For the past few months, I go into work, I handle 40 cases, my daily requirement, and then I do NOTHING for the rest of my shift. I have had multiple 1-on-1’s with my manager during this time, and I am constantly asked: “is something wrong,” to which I naively reply “no, am in trouble, am I underperforming?” Then of course they say that I am 100% within daily requirements and that way I shut the conversation down. This is real life, so I can’t really say a clever comeback or something like that, but I do keep “playing the fool” that has no idea what is wrong now, but I find satisfaction in knowing that they got used to my overachieving and are now suffering for the lack of it. Before Easter, they put up an internal ad for promoting another 2 managers, so my guess is how that is the number of people they will now need to pay extra, just because they lost me as an overachiever, and they lost me for no reason other than their own stupidity.”

