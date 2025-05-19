May 19, 2025 at 4:48 am

‘Settle an argument for me before I get a divorce.’ – Husband Explains How Chicken Tenders Got Him In Big Trouble With His Wife

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, you can’t please everyone…

A TikTokker named Ross posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers why his wife wasn’t too happy with his grilling skills…and it sounds like these two might need to get a marriage counselor ASAP.

Ross said, “I need y’all to settle an argument for me before I get a divorce.”

He said he was grilling chicken and his he made some tenders with barbecue sauce for him and his daughter, and some without sauce for his wife and his stepdaughter.

Ross plated up the grilled chicken and his wife asked him, “You don’t see anything wrong with this?”

Ross seemed to be at a loss, and he said, “She won’t tell me what is wrong.”

What we have here…is a failure to communicate.

Take a look at the video.

Check out what TikTokkers said.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

This couple might be headed for Splitsville…

All over a piece of meat.

