Toddler Across The Hall Screamed Day And Night Without End, So One Renter Finally Reached A Breaking Point And Considered Reporting Them, Even If It Meant Getting Them Evicted

Thin walls and close quarters can turn one family’s habits into another’s daily stress.

For the woman across the hall, the relentless tantrums of an unruly toddler have become more than just background noise — they’ve become a serious problem she might have to formally report. Even if it means facing serious consequences for her neighbors.

WIBTA if I filed another noise complaint about my neighbor’s very loud toddler? I (F33) work fully remote and am a bit of a homebody, so I am usually in my apartment most of the time either working or living my life as one does.

Several months back, we had a family move in across the hall from us with a little girl around 2 or 3 years old. They moved in over the course of two weeknights, so lots of banging and shout-talking in the halls between 10–12 at night — not a good first impression for both myself and my roommate. Over the months they’ve been here, their little one has proven to be extremely vocal.

This racket occurs pretty much all hours of the day.

While working, she will often scream bloody murder at the top of her lungs — loud enough that it feels like she’s standing directly in my apartment. I’ve had people on calls with me (while I’m wearing headphones) ask who is screeching in the background, and I have to apologize and state that it’s my neighbor’s child. Even at night, I will hear her screaming all the way in my bedroom, which is the farthest room in my apartment from the front door.

From what the renter can tell, these are no happy squeals.

It’s not so much “I’m scared” screaming (that would warrant a different call) or “yay I’m a toddler having fun” screaming — it’s more “I’m throwing a tantrum” screaming, and there are some days where it’s near constant. I will be doing laundry on the bottom floor (we are on the top floor) and I can hear her all the way on the first floor just yelling and screaming clear as day.

Many renters in the building have complained about this behavior.

I have called and complained about them to our office (they also shout-talk in the hallway to each other when they have visitors, and no carpet in the halls means it echoes and is LOUD). I know multiple other neighbors of mine both on the same floor and downstairs have called with complaints too.

Soon, she began to approach a breaking point.

Yesterday I had called in with a bad migraine, and even in my room with the door closed, I could hear her going full air raid siren — even until 10 p.m. — and that just made my blood boil. It doesn’t even sound like her parents try to get her to calm down.

She sympathizes with the plight of parents, but she felt this was getting too out of hand.

I’ve spoken to my friends with kids about this, and they’ve told me to just “keep it moving” because parenting is hard. I am an aunt to two spectacular kids so I get it, but I don’t think I should have to deal with an out-of-control toddler who screams all day and night.

Still, she worries what an additional complaint could do to the family.

My neighbors already have two violations for excessive noise, and I believe one more could get them evicted. While the noise is definitely an issue they have been warned about multiple times by management (I should add that they don’t speak English or I would have talked to them myself) and interferes with both my work and downtime, I can’t help but feel immensely guilty knowing I may get a little girl and her family evicted.

But at the same time, she’s tempted by the peace and quiet a potential eviction could bring.

But even as I write this post, she is banshee shrieking and has been on and off for close to a half hour. WIBTA if I filed another noise complaint, even though it may result in a family getting evicted?

This is a tough situation.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

If other neighbors have lodged complaints, this renter wouldn’t be solely responsible for getting the family kicked out.

Parenting may be hard, but the people around you shouldn’t have to constantly suffer.

Mixing different people together in a combined building like this definitely leads to a fair number of headaches.

At the end of the day, it’s the landlord’s decision.

Wanting to protect her well-being doesn’t make her heartless, it just makes her human.

