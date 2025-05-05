Vegetarian Was Dating Someone With A Serious Nut Allergy, So She Decided To Break Up With Him Because Nuts Were A Big Part Of Her Diet

Nut allergies can be very serious, and even deadly, so people who have them need to be extremely careful.

What would you do if you were dating someone with a nut allergy, but you were a vegetarian who loved nuts?

That is the situation the vegetarian in this story was in, so she decided that they weren’t compatible and broke it off, and now he is hurt and angry.

Check it out and decide whether or not she went a little nutty.

AITA for breaking up with a guy because he’s allergic to nuts? I (30F) was dating a guy – we’ll call him John (33M) – for a few months. He’s sweet, funny, and we got along really well in most respects. But he has a very severe nut allergy. I’m a vegetarian, and nuts are a pretty big part of my diet – not just because they’re nutrient-rich, but because I genuinely love them. I eat a lot of nut-based snacks and meals, and I bloody love a Reese’s or Snickers.

Nut allergies can be deadly.

John made it very clear early on that even a trace amounts of nuts could be dangerous for him, and I totally understood that. But it became very intense before we’d see each other, he’d ask me to go nut-free for at least 72 hours, and he wanted morning and evening confirmations from me that I hadn’t eaten any. If I had a peanut butter cup on Tuesday, and we had plans Friday evening, he’d want me to cancel or reschedule because, as he put it, we couldn’t kiss or touch each other.

I get that his allergy is serious, and I never put him at risk. But I started to feel like I was being micromanaged around something that is, frankly, a big part of how I live and eat. Eventually, I realized this just wasn’t going to work long-term. It wasn’t fair to either of us to keep forcing something that felt incompatible. So I broke up with him.

It sounds like he is just very hurt, which is sad.

That’s when things blew up. He called me heartless, selfish, and even ableist for not being willing to change my lifestyle to accommodate his allergy. He accused me of valuing nuts over him and made me feel like a terrible person for walking away. I did care about him, but I also know that I shouldn’t have to give up something so integral to my lifestyle – especially not after just a few months of dating.

This is really what it comes down to, they aren’t compatible.

We’re just not compatible. But now I’m second-guessing myself. My friends also are mixed in being on his side in that I should just give up nuts, and on my side that we’re not a compatible pair. AITA?

She has no obligation to stay with someone who is making her life more difficult.

It is unfortunate, but this relationship just wasn’t meant to be.

The reason for this breakup is nuts!

All joking aside, his allergy would have made her life much more difficult, so it was smart to end it when she did.

