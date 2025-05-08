May 8, 2025 at 10:55 am

Walmart Shopper Didn’t Expect to See How Much They Were Charging For Taco Shells

by Matthew Gilligan

If you don’t know, Walmart likes to tout their rollback prices and highlight the prices they lower for certain products.

But it seems like this Walmart store didn’t get the memo…

A TikTokker named Seibranna posted a video and showed viewers a mistake that was when it came to pricing at her local Walmart location.

The video showed a shelf of Old El Paso taco shells.

The shells were previously priced at $2.18, but now, for some reason, the “rollback” price was $3.00.

Seibranna panned her camera over to a woman who was also looking at the price of the taco shells and I think it’s safe to say that she was pretty shocked.

Check out the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

This person nailed it.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

Somebody at Walmart messed up!

